State Insurance Sites

Each state regulates its own insurance laws and practices. States regulate things such as what types of insurance can be sold in the state, the rates that can be charged, policy provisions and what types of licenses are needed to sell insurance. Since each state regulates its own insurance laws, each state has a department or division which handles the administration of these laws and regulations. Below is a list of links to the Department of Insurance for each state.

The Insurance Departments handle a wide range of insurance products such as Homeowners, Renters, Auto, Life, Medical, Health, Umbrella and Business Insurances. Many insurance products can be considered financial instruments which is why states require insurance brokers to be licensed to sell these products. A license is generally only given to a broker who shows he/she is well qualified to sell and service the product. This is similar to the license that financial representatives are required to obtain. These are the type of professionals that can help with any make and model of vehicle for example.

The Department of Insurance can also provide you with a list of all insurance carriers and brokers in the state authorized to sell insurance in the state. The Department also handles insurance related complaints and can help resolve disputes with insurance companies. For state specific SR-22 information about traffic laws and insurance points, refer to our guide.

