State Insurance Sites

Each state regulates its own insurance laws and practices. States regulate things such as what types of insurance can be sold in the state, the rates that can be charged, policy provisions and what types of licenses are needed to sell insurance. Since each state regulates its own insurance laws, each state has a department or division which handles the administration of these laws and regulations. Below is a list of links to the Department of Insurance for each state.

The Insurance Departments handle a wide range of insurance products such as Homeowners, Renters, Auto, Life, Medical, Health, Umbrella and Business Insurances. Many insurance products can be considered financial instruments which is why states require insurance brokers to be licensed to sell these products. A license is generally only given to a broker who shows he/she is well qualified to sell and service the product. This is similar to the license that financial representatives are required to obtain. These are the type of professionals that can help with any make and model of vehicle for example.

The Department of Insurance can also provide you with a list of all insurance carriers and brokers in the state authorized to sell insurance in the state. The Department also handles insurance related complaints and can help resolve disputes with insurance companies. For state specific SR-22 information about traffic laws and insurance points, refer to our guide.

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming


If you're looking for local insurance agents, brokers, or companies then we have provided a directory below for your convenience. There are a variety of options offered to match your particular needs and driver profile. Some of these options include temporary and buy now pay later car insurance. The important thing to remember is that most people could be saving money on their car insurance but they don't want to put in the work and time to compare the rates of different companies. Because every driver profile is unique its virtually impossible to quote an exact rate without filling out a quote form. Sure there are average rates that can give you a ballpark figure however there's no avoiding the quote process so you only hurt yourself by not comparing rates since you have to complete a quote anyway. As a side note if you're only looking for minimum coverage then PLPD auto insurance is probably what you're looking for. Go ahead and browse the directory below to find your local options if prefer that.
